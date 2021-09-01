Amazon AU has some deep discounts on PS5 games right now, like Returnal for AU$88

If you're lucky enough to own a PS5 despite its ongoing scarcity, you've probably winced at the huge cost of first-party games. In Australia, most first-party PS5 games have an RRP of AU$124.95, but Amazon Australia is currently offering some extremely tempting discounts.
For example: Returnal is down from AU$124.95 to AU$88, which is the cheapest we've seen it so far. The third-person roguelite makes astonishing use of the DualSense's fancy capabilities, with our review calling it "Sony's most beguilingly weird blockbuster in a long time."
Elsewhere there's Demon's Souls, the next-gen remake of From Software's genre-creating PS3 gem. That's currently AU$84 down from AU$124.95, and while we saw it slightly cheaper during Amazon Prime Day, that's as good as we've seen since.
Here's the full list of discounted PS5 games:
Destruction AllStars |
AU$39.95 AU$22
Demon's Souls |
AU$124.95 AU$84
The Nioh Collection |
AU$124.95 AU$88
Returnal |
AU$124.95 AU$88
Sackboy: A Big Adventure |
AU$109.95 AU$72
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate |
AU$124.95 AU$88
Spider-Man: Miles Morales |
AU$94.95 AU$59
Sadly, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart isn't part of this impromptu discount blow-out, but it's still under the RRP on Amazon at AU$98. Possibly more tempting, is the current AU$78 pre-order price on Deathloop, which releases September 14.
Still yet to grip a PS5? Keep an eye on our regularly updated page on PS5 stock updates in Australia.