Amazon AU has some deep discounts on PS5 games right now, like Returnal for AU$88

If you're lucky enough to own a PS5 despite its ongoing scarcity, you've probably winced at the huge cost of first-party games. In Australia, most first-party PS5 games have an RRP of AU$124.95, but Amazon Australia is currently offering some extremely tempting discounts.

For example: Returnal is down from AU$124.95 to AU$88, which is the cheapest we've seen it so far. The third-person roguelite makes astonishing use of the DualSense's fancy capabilities, with our review calling it "Sony's most beguilingly weird blockbuster in a long time."

Elsewhere there's Demon's Souls, the next-gen remake of From Software's genre-creating PS3 gem. That's currently AU$84 down from AU$124.95, and while we saw it slightly cheaper during Amazon Prime Day, that's as good as we've seen since.

Here's the full list of discounted PS5 games:

Destruction AllStars | AU$39.95 AU$22

Demon's Souls | AU$124.95 AU$84

The Nioh Collection | AU$124.95 AU$88

Returnal | AU$124.95 AU$88

Sackboy: A Big Adventure | AU$109.95 AU$72

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate | AU$124.95 AU$88

Spider-Man: Miles Morales | AU$94.95 AU$59

Sadly, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart isn't part of this impromptu discount blow-out, but it's still under the RRP on Amazon at AU$98. Possibly more tempting, is the current AU$78 pre-order price on Deathloop, which releases September 14.

Still yet to grip a PS5? Keep an eye on our regularly updated page on PS5 stock updates in Australia.

