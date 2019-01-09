All the BAFTA 2019 nominations and how to watch: A Star is Born against The Favourite and more

The BAFTA 2019 nominations have arrived, giving you just over a month to ponder the relative merits of the award ceremonies' many candidates and grumble about Black Panther only showing up in the special effects category. Oh well. It is still an impressive list, with a staggering 12 nominations for historical drama-comedy The Favourite , almost double the two closest nominees A Star is Born and Roma (which each have seven of their own).

The BAFTA ceremony will be held London's Royal Albert Hall on February 10 starting at 5pm GMT / noon ET / 9am PT. BBC One will carry the live broadcast, which means you should also be able to catch it via the iPlayer , and US residents can tune in via BBC America.

Read on for the full list of nominees across all 25 categories. And don't forget to see all the winners from the Golden Globes 2019 .

Best Film

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Outstanding British Film

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Apostasy - Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)

Beast - Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)

A Cambodian Spring - Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)

Pili - Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)

Ray & Liz - Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)

Film Not in the English Language

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

Roma

Shoplifters

Documentary

Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Director

BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee

Cold War - Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite - Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma - Alfonso Cuarón

A Star is Born - Bradley Cooper

Original Screenplay

Cold War - Janusz Głowacki, Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite - Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

Green Book - Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga

Roma - Alfonso Cuarón

Vice - Adam McKay

Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott

Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty

First Man - Josh Singer

If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born - Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth

Leading Actress

Glenn Close - The Wife

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Viola Davis - Widows

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Christian Bale - Vice

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan - Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams - Vice

Claire Foy - First Man

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Margot Robbie - Mary Queen of Scots

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Supporting Actor

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy

Original Music

BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns - March Shaiman

A Star Is Born - Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson

Cinematography

Bohemian Rhapsody - Newton Thomas Sigel

Cold War - Łukasz Żal

The Favourite - Robbie Ryan

First Man - Linus Sandgren

Roma - Alfonso Cuarón

Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody - John Ottman

The Favourite - Yorgos Mavropsaridis

First Man - Tom Cross

Roma - Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough

Vice - Hank Corwin

Production Design

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

The Favourite - Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

First Man - Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Mary Poppins Returns - John Myhre, Gordon Sim

Roma - Eugenio Caballero, Bárbara Enríquez

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres

Bohemian Rhapsody - Julian Day

The Favourite - Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne

Make Up & Hair

Bohemian Rhapsody - Mark Coulier, Jan Sewell

The Favourite - Nadia Stacey

Mary Queen of Scots - Jenny Shircore

Stan & Ollie - Mark Coulier, Jeremy Woodhead

Vice - Nominees TBC

Sound

Bohemian Rhapsody - John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, John Warhurst

First Man - Mary H. Ellis, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Frank A. Montaño, Jon Taylor

Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Gilbert Lake, James H. Mather, Christopher Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith

A Quiet Place - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Procter, Ethan Van der Ryn

A Star is Born - Steve Morrow, Alan Robert Murray, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Special Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Kelly Port, Dan Sudick

Black Panther - Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, Dan Sudick

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Tim Burke, Andy Kind, Christian Manz, David Watkins

First Man - Ian Hunter, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, J.D. Schwalm

Ready Player One - Matthew E. Butler, Grady Cofer, Roger Guyett, David Shirk

British Short Animation

I'm OK - Elizabeth Hobbs, Abigail Addison, Jelena Popović

Marfa - Greg McLeod, Myles McLeod

Roughhouse - Jonathan Hodgson, Richard Van Den Boom

British Short Film

73 Cows - Alex Lockwood

Bachelor, 38 - Angela Clarke

The Blue Door - Ben Clark, Megan Pugh, Paul Taylor

The Field - Sandhya Suri, Thomas Bidegain, Balthazar de Ganay

Wale - Barnaby Blackburn, Sophie Alexander, Catherine Slater, Edward Speleers

EE Rising Star Award

Barry Keoghan

Cynthia Erivo

Jessie Buckley

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright