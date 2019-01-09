Popular

All the BAFTA 2019 nominations and how to watch: A Star is Born against The Favourite and more

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are both up for a single BAFTA 2019

The BAFTA 2019 nominations have arrived, giving you just over a month to ponder the relative merits of the award ceremonies' many candidates and grumble about Black Panther only showing up in the special effects category. Oh well. It is still an impressive list, with a staggering 12 nominations for historical drama-comedy The Favourite, almost double the two closest nominees A Star is Born and Roma (which each have seven of their own).

The BAFTA ceremony will be held London's Royal Albert Hall on February 10 starting at 5pm GMT / noon ET / 9am PT. BBC One will carry the live broadcast, which means you should also be able to catch it via the iPlayer, and US residents can tune in via BBC America.

Best Film 

BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born

Outstanding British Film

Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Apostasy - Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)
Beast - Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)
A Cambodian Spring - Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)
Pili - Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)
Ray & Liz - Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)

Film Not in the English Language

Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma
Shoplifters

Documentary

Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers

Animated Film

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Director

BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee
Cold War - Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite - Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma - Alfonso Cuarón
A Star is Born - Bradley Cooper

Original Screenplay

Cold War - Janusz Głowacki, Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite - Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
Green Book - Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga
Roma - Alfonso Cuarón
Vice - Adam McKay

Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott
Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty
First Man - Josh Singer
If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born - Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth

Leading Actress

Glenn Close - The Wife
Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Viola Davis - Widows

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Christian Bale - Vice
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan - Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams - Vice
Claire Foy - First Man
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Margot Robbie - Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Supporting Actor

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy

Original Music

BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns - March Shaiman
A Star Is Born - Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson

Cinematography

Bohemian Rhapsody - Newton Thomas Sigel
Cold War - Łukasz Żal
The Favourite - Robbie Ryan
First Man - Linus Sandgren
Roma - Alfonso Cuarón

Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody - John Ottman
The Favourite - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
First Man - Tom Cross
Roma - Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough
Vice - Hank Corwin

Production Design

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
The Favourite - Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton
First Man - Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
Mary Poppins Returns - John Myhre, Gordon Sim
Roma - Eugenio Caballero, Bárbara Enríquez

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres
Bohemian Rhapsody - Julian Day
The Favourite - Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne

Make Up & Hair

Bohemian Rhapsody - Mark Coulier, Jan Sewell
The Favourite - Nadia Stacey
Mary Queen of Scots - Jenny Shircore
Stan & Ollie - Mark Coulier, Jeremy Woodhead
Vice - Nominees TBC

Sound

Bohemian Rhapsody - John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, John Warhurst
First Man - Mary H. Ellis, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Frank A. Montaño, Jon Taylor
Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Gilbert Lake, James H. Mather, Christopher Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith
A Quiet Place - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Procter, Ethan Van der Ryn
A Star is Born - Steve Morrow, Alan Robert Murray, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Special Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Kelly Port, Dan Sudick
Black Panther - Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, Dan Sudick
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Tim Burke, Andy Kind, Christian Manz, David Watkins
First Man - Ian Hunter, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, J.D. Schwalm
Ready Player One - Matthew E. Butler, Grady Cofer, Roger Guyett, David Shirk

British Short Animation

I'm OK - Elizabeth Hobbs, Abigail Addison, Jelena Popović
Marfa - Greg McLeod, Myles McLeod
Roughhouse - Jonathan Hodgson, Richard Van Den Boom

British Short Film

73 Cows - Alex Lockwood
Bachelor, 38 - Angela Clarke
The Blue Door - Ben Clark, Megan Pugh, Paul Taylor
The Field - Sandhya Suri, Thomas Bidegain, Balthazar de Ganay
Wale - Barnaby Blackburn, Sophie Alexander, Catherine Slater, Edward Speleers

EE Rising Star Award

Barry Keoghan
Cynthia Erivo
Jessie Buckley
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright

