All of the Fast & Furious movies are getting free theater screenings ahead of F9

Ahead of F9's theatrical premiere on June 25, hundreds of theaters in the US are hosting free screenings of the series' first eight movies.

As reports EW, the original Fast & Furious kicks off "Fast Fridays" on April 30, with subsequent screenings taking place every Friday for eight weeks. Most of the major movie theater chains are taking part, including AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark, Cineplex, Harkins Theatres, and loads more. Head to the event's website for more information on the involved theaters and how to get your free tickets.

"The Fast films are all about family, and Universal wanted to find a way to thank our huge family of Fast fans around the country for their passion and loyalty over the past 20 years," said Universal exec Jim Orr. "We're grateful to our theater partners for their help in making this screening series possible and we are delighted to welcome audiences back to theaters to experience the wild Fast ride all over again. And we cannot wait to blow everyone's minds with the release of F9 on June 25."

In case you're interested in catching one of the free screenings, here's the complete schedule:

April 30 – The Fast and the Furious

May 7 – 2 Fast 2 Furious

May 14 – The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

May 21 – Fast & Furious

May 28 – Fast Five

June 4 – Fast & Furious 6

June 11 – Furious 7

June 18 – The Fate of the Furious

F9 was one of the first films to pump the breaks on a 2020 release date with the emergence of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Producer and star Vin Diesel recently expressed to our sister publication Total Film how important it was to ensure the release of F9 would be a big theatrical event.

"I'm so committed to the theatrical experience," Diesel said. "Obviously, I've dedicated my life to [the cinema]. It's a wonderful feeling to know that we're going to be there on May 28 with a movie that everybody is going to want to see together."

