Alien TV show confirmed, Fargo's Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott both involved

An Alien TV show is coming to FX, with Noah Hawley and Sir Ridley Scott both involved in the project. As unveiled during the Disney Investor Day, the Alien series will be set on Earth in the near future. Horror is back on the menu, too.

"The first TV series based on the classic film series is helmed by Fargo and Legion's Noah Hawley. Expect a scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth," Disney revealed on Twitter.

Hawley, who has had hits on television with Fargo and Legion, has been linked to an Alien show for some time.

Speaking just last week to Deadline, Hawley said, "I know that there’s an effort to reshuffle a lot of things post-Disney takeover and it was a conversation that I had a couple years back. And I have not in the last few weeks been having those conversations about it. But I know that like any studio that there’s a great desire to make the most of one’s library so I wouldn’t be surprised to see something like that.”

So, no conversations, huh? Hawley was clearly keeping schtum on any Alien plans.

Speaking of, no release date window or other story details have been revealed, nor do we know how Ridley Scott (director of Alien) will be involved. At the very least, he's likely to help maintain the spirit of the original 1979 classic.

Disney has also announced much more is coming soon, including 10 Marvel and 10 Star Wars series.