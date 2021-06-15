Advance Wars is coming to Switch this December

By

Play the first two games "reimagined and rebuilt"

Advance Wars 1 + 2 Reboot Camp
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Advance Wars is coming to Nintendo Switch with a new HD bundle due December 3. 

Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp is exactly what it sounds like: a modern re-release for Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising, complete with visual and other updates. Described as "reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up," the two-in-one package has swapped the original pixel art for a 3D aesthetic without sacrificing the grid-based and turn-based tactics that the series is known for. 

Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2 were originally released on the Game Boy Advance in the early 2000s. Interestingly, this Switch re-release seems to be somewhat based on the Japan-only title Game Boy Wars Advance 1 + 2, which bundled the two together way back in 2004. 

This story is developing… 

Austin Wood

Austin freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree, and he's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize that his position as a staff writer is just a cover up for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a focus on news and the occasional feature.