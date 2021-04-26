Activision, Bandai Namco, and Sega appear on E3 2021 company list

Activision, Bandai Namco, and Sega have all been spotted on the participating companies page for E3 2021 suggesting that all three will be taking part in this year's event.

The addition of these three companies to the E3 roster was first spotted by NintendoLife after some eagle-eyed users on social media spotted the additions. Now this isn’t an official confirmation yet, as neither the ESA or any of these companies have gone on record to say they’ll be there, while NintendoLife also points out in an update that this list could refer to last year's canceled show.

Still it's worth considering what could be there from these publishers. Call of Duty is as close to a sure bet as you can get, with one set of rumors pointing to an alternative-history setting where World War 2 never ended. It’s reportedly called Call of Duty WW2 Vanguard and will be set in the 1950s. We’ve also just seen the new Verdansk 84 map launch for Call of Duty: Warzone, so we imagine Activision could want to show players its future plans for the game.

Bandai Namco is publishing Elden Ring , the open-world Soulslike collaboration between FromSoftware and Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin, so we’d hope to hear more from that at E3 2021. Meanwhile, Sega has a fairly empty slate when it comes to announced games outside of Total War: Warhammer 3, so we’d be looking for new announcements from it. Given the success of the Sonic movie and the sequel getting the greenlight , we’d put our money on another Sonic title showing up at some point in the near-futur.