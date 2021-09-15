Abomination actor Tim Roth talks returning to the MCU in She-Hulk

Abomination actor Tim Roth has talked about his MCU return in the upcoming Disney Plus show She-Hulk.

"I did The Incredible Hulk years ago, just because I thought my kids would be embarrassed by it. I did it for them and I really enjoyed making it," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "So when they came to me and said: 'We're adapting the She-Hulk thing. Can you come back as that character again?' I was like, sure. It should be fun. I was very surprised though because it was difficult at first. It was only when Mark Ruffalo came in to shoot his stuff that I went: 'Oh, that's how you do it! With a sense of humor!'"

Roth made his MCU debut in 2008, and his character didn't reappear until this year's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (for which Roth provided voice work).

Not much is known about Roth's return in She-Hulk, but after Shang-Chi set up a partnership of some kind between him and Benedict Wong's Doctor Strange character Wong, it seems he's more of a good guy than a villain these days.

She-Hulk will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, cousin of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner. It's billed as a legal comedy, and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has already teased that other characters might appear in the series. Along with Maslany, Ruffalo, and Roth, She-Hulk also stars Jameela Jamil, Rennée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, and Ginger Gonzaga.

The series is expected in 2022.