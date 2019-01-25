A Resident Evil Netflix TV show is reportedly on the way, focusing on "the dark inner workings of the Umbrella Corporation"

Fresh off the back of the Resident Evil 2 Remake, one more Resi property is shambling into sight. A Resident Evil Netflix TV show is apparently in the works and, while details are thin on the ground, there are a couple of interesting tidbits that will either make you very excited or very sceptical. So, grab yourself a (Jill) sandwich and read on!

According to Deadline, “The [Resident Evil Netflix TV show] will explore the dark inner workings of the Umbrella Corporation and the new world order caused by the outbreak of the T-virus,” which puts the story firmly around the time and setting of the original Resident Evil game, set in the Spencer Mansion, with the shadowy Umbrella Corporation pulling the strings from afar.

No cast or crew have been announced, and not even a showrunner has been put in place a la the Witcher Netflix series – but we can dream, especially with the promise of “action sequences and Easter eggs” being dotted throughout. A 13-episode adaptation of the original game, and an interconnecting universe that eventually brings in the likes of Leon S. Kennedy and the S.T.A.R.S-hating Nemesis would be incredible.

It’s worth noting, though, that Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed anything – and something else might make you stop in your tracks. Namely, Constantin Film, the studio behind the legion of cheesy Resident Evil movies, will be producing the Resident Evil Netflix TV show. If you were expecting a grittier, more dramatic take on Resident Evil, or simply weren’t a fan of the Milla Jovovich-starring flicks, then maybe this won’t be for you.

Still, if you’re planning on firing up the Resident Evil 2 Remake this weekend, be safe in the knowledge that the franchise is probably about to reach its peak in terms of popularity, boulder punches notwithstanding – and we’ll perhaps soon be able to become the master of binging.

It's as-yet-unconfirmed, but the Resident Evil Netflix TV show should be on your radar when it comes to the new TV shows on the way...