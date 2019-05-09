A new Game of Thrones dragon baby theory hints why Euron looks so scared in the teaser trailer

Warning: do not read any further if you aren’t completely caught up on Game of Thrones! Scroll below the picture of Drogon and Rhaegal to read further…

Game of Thrones season 8 has had its fair share of twists so far, like Arya being the one to kill the Night King, loads of characters surviving the Battle of Winterfell, and Rhaegal dying (RIP). But the biggest twist of all could still be coming, in the form of Drogon, Daenery’s beloved (and biggest) red-and-black dragon, returning to take on Euron’s ships with his babies. Or, more accurately, her babies. This theory comes from multiple users on Twitter , as many think that Drogon’s disappearance in season 4 was actually because the dragon had little babies to look after.

If you’re confused, don’t worry. It’s implied in Fire and Blood, George R.R. Martin’s book about the Targaryen family history, that dragons can freely change their gender (much like some species of frogs). In fact, it’s mentioned that “Septon Barth's speculation that the dragons change sex at need, being 'as mutable as flame', is too ludicrous to consider”. Yeah, that sentence might be undermining the idea that dragons can change their sex, but the point is that even in Westeros scholars think that dragons are able to switch from male to female to lay eggs.

The recent Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 trailer showed Euron looking to the sky, looking surprisingly terrified. What else could strike fear into his heart other than the fact that there are many more dragons than he previously thought possible? Not long now until we find out what’s got his hair standing up on end…