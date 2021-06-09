A Naughty Dog standalone multiplayer game is in the works

Naughty Dog is hiring developers to work on the studio's first standalone multiplayer game.

A standalone multiplayer game from Naughty Dog is in the works after a couple of job postings have been posted to the company’s careers page (via VGC ). The job descriptions detail the project as Naughty Dog’s “newest adventure” and that it shall be “the studio’s first standalone multiplayer game.” Furthermore, it’s looking for the “same level of ambition and quality of our signature, story-driven games to this unique multiplayer project”.

One role is for a level and environment designer for the multiplayer project specifically. The other role is a gameplay scripter for the same project but on a temporary placement. Back in March of this year, a job listing pointed towards a live service multiplayer title, and while the game hasn't been detailed, as expected, there's the possibility that it could be The Last of Us 2: Factions.

This was originally meant to launch alongside the sequel but was canceled so that the team could focus on the single-player experience. Naughty Dog did clarify that fans would be able to experience the online multiplayer version, but only after The Last of Us 2 was done. Last year, we saw gameplay footage of what appeared to be The Last of Us 2: Factions leaked which seems to confirm that the project was at least in development.

Head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst said this month in an interview "Who says that multiplayer experience cannot have great stories, right?” which seems to back up the job postings. Additionally, earlier this year developers at Naughty Dog were promoted, with one having multiplayer experience.

Naughty Dog is also said to be working on The Last of Us Remake for the PS5 with the studio moving staff to the remake due to having other projects in pre-production. Neil Druckmann has however confirmed that the studio has "several cool things we can't wait to share with you." For now, it looks like we'll have to sit tight until more information is released.

