A Last of Us 2 easter egg has been found in Uncharted 4

A new discovery appears to link Uncharted 4: A Thief's End to The Last of Us 2 in an intriguing way.

In a post on The Last of Us subreddit, user kheinrichs547 spotted that in Uncharted 4, you can find a pill bottle from Weston's Pharmacy - the same pharmacy that's seen in The Last of Us 2.

In the comments section underneath the original post on the subreddit, there are additional details about the pharmacy. It turns out that Weston's is actually present in Left Behind, the story DLC for the original Last of Us which starred Ellie and Riley. The pair explore this store in the mall that they escape to in the DLC.

So it turns out The Last of Us and Uncharted 4 both share the pharmacy chain. This is far from the first time Naughty Dog's two series' have referenced each other: there's a well-told story from veteran developers Neil Druckmann and Bruce Straley about accidentally teasing the original Last of Us through a newspaper in Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception.

Originally, The Last of Us was meant to have been revealed before Uncharted 3 launched on the PS3. However due to delays, the reveal was pushed back, so a newspaper referencing a strange infection, which was the cordyceps infection from The Last of Us, was present in Uncharted 3 before the post-apocalyptic game had been revealed. This was then picked up on by players as a teaser for the developer's next game, as Naughty Dog forgot to take it out of Uncharted 3 before it shipped. It must've been tantalizing to discover that mysterious newspaper clipping so many years ago, before The Last of Us was even announced.