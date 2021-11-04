A Call of Duty streamer leaked the new Warzone map via his jacket

The Call of Duty: Warzone new map appears to have leaked in its entirety more than a day early.

Last night, Activision hosted a stream to mark the arrival of Call of Duty: Vanguard, set to launch tomorrow, November 5. At the event, a number of special jackets were handed out to the celebrities and high-profile community members in attendance, including commentator Clint 'Maven' Evans.

Omg maven leaked the new warzone map on the jacket pic.twitter.com/wrCRjlhNm4November 4, 2021 See more

Those jackets had a map of the upcoming Caldera Warzone Pacific map imprinted on the inside, which Maven showed to the camera during the stream, giving players their first brief look at its layout. Since then, more images have been circulating, including one shared by Activision CCO Pelle Sjoenell.

It's difficult to get a true sense of the map from some of the images, but one picture (via ProGameGuides) offers a closer look, and reveals a number of named locations, including an airport, naval shipyard, and fishing village. At the centre of the island is a volcano, marked out by what looks like a pretty steep climb.

From the map alone, it's pretty difficult to see how Warzone's new home will actually play out, but there'll probably be some tense firefights when the zone starts to close around some of those hilltops. Fortunately, we won't have to wait too long to find out; the Caldera map launches on December 2, and players will likely be rushing to check out Verdansk's replacement. If you can't wait that long though, Call of Duty: Vanguard itself arrives tomorrow.