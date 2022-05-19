20 'Beyond Amazing' variant covers celebrate Spider-Man turning 60

Spider-Man's 60th anniversary gets a variant cover program that includes homages to Marvel covers of the past

Ghost Rider #7 'Beyond Amazing' variant cover by Kaare Andrews
Ghost Rider #7 'Beyond Amazing' variant cover by Kaare Andrews (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Spider-Man's 60th-anniversary celebration just keeps getting bigger. Starting in August, artists from across the comics industry will participate in the 'Beyond Amazing' variant cover program, with covers celebrating every aspect of the Spidey mythos gracing Marvel's biggest ongoing titles (regardless of their connection to our favorite Wall-Crawler).

Marvel has announced 20 of these Spider-Man variant covers, which feature key moments from the character's publishing history and on-screen moments, both animated and live-action, as well as in video games.

Some of the covers also seem to pay homage to famous Marvel covers of the past. 

Here's a look at all 20 covers: 

And here's the schedule of their release:

On Sale August 3

  • Moon Knight #14 by Ozgur Yildirim

On Sale August 10

  • Avengers #59 by Mark Bagley

On Sale August 24

  • Captain America: Symbol of Truth #4 by Leo Castellani
  • Miles Morales: Spider-Man #41 by Javier Rodriguez
  • Wolverine #24 by Tim Levins

On Sale August 31

  • X-Men #14 by John Romita Jr.

On Sale September 7

  • Avengers Forever #9 by Chase Conley
  • Fantastic Four #47 by John Tyler Christopher
  • Hulk #10 by Ej Su
  • New Fantastic Four #4 by Paolo Rivera
  • X-Men Red #6 by David Nakayama

On Sale September 14

  • Ant-Man #3 by Peach Momoko
  • Captain Marvel #43 by Dave Johnson
  • Immortal X-Men #6 by Cafu
  • Iron Man #23 by Francis Manapul

On Sale September 21

  • Avengers #60 by Nuri Durr

On Sale September 28

  • Amazing Spider-Man #10 by Marcos Martin
  • Strange #6 by Jorge Fornés
  • Thor #28 by Greg Smallwood

On Sale in October

  • Ghost Rider #7 by Kaare Andrews

