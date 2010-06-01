10 Directors For The Hobbit

The Director: And with a heavy heart, Guillermo Del Toro did leave behind Middle Earth… Who better to take his place as Hobbit helmer than the very original hobbit himself? Jackson’s been key in shepherding J.R.R Tolkien’s epic vision from page to screen, having helmed the masterful (and megabuck) Lord Of The Rings trilogy.

He’s got stacks of style and heart, and he knows Middle Earth inside out (he created most of it, for heaven’s sake). Clearly, he’s the man for the job. If prior commitments (i.e. Tintin 2 ) don’t get in the way. Give this man a green light, pronto!

Hobbit CV: Duh, Lord Of The Rings . Also, he co-wrote the script for The Hobbit …