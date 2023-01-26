Attack the Block director gives promising update on sequel

Attack the Block director Joe Cornish has an update on the highly anticipated sequel – and it sounds like there's some very thorough research going into the follow-up project.

"We put a lot of work into the first one," he told The Kingcast (opens in new tab). "Obviously, I can make stuff up about aliens quite easily, but the other stuff – the aspects of reality that we folded the fantasy into – we did a lot of research for, and so we are currently doing that same thing.

"We have a very detailed treatment and a storyline we're very, very excited about – and when I say 'we,' I mean me and John Boyega, who [I'm co-producing the film with] and consulting very closely with – and we're doing all the research to make sure we get it right."

As well as producing, Boyega will also return as gang leader Moses, his breakout role in 2011's Attack the Block. The sequel's plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, but the original film followed a group of teenagers who have to defend themselves from dangerous alien invaders who attack their south London council estate.

Cornish continued: "This very afternoon I spent two hours [interviewing] someone whose life intersects with one element of the story, and when we're done here I'm gonna go home and transcribe that. So, we're doing our due diligence in building the screenplay and taking the same amount of care we took with the first one.

"But we're very, very quietly confident and excited about what we've got. We think about Alien and Aliens and Terminator and Terminator 2, and we wanna take a shot at doing our version of what people did for [those movies]."

While we wait for Attack the Block 2 to arrive on our screens, check out our picks of the other most exciting upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.