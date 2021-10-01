This Asus TUF is now just $799 in Best Buy's latest RTX gaming laptop deals

If you're after an RTX gaming laptop but don't want to break the bank, your options are often limited. However, Best Buy's latest gaming laptop deals can save you plenty of cash on the latest Nvidia cards this weekend, with one standout option offering excellent value.

This Asus TUF model has taken a $200 discount down to a final $799 (was $999). That's the best discount we've seen on this model so far and excellent value for an entry level RTX rig.

You're getting the RTX 3050 Ti video card under the hood, which won't offer the full performance of Nvidia's more sophisticated GPUs, but will still run the latest titles well. Not only that, but there's also a massive 17.3-inch 144Hz display here, perfect if you're after a big-screen gaming experience. The best gaming laptops with this size panel usually come at a premium, which means you're getting an even better deal here.

Under the hood, you'll also find an 11th generation i5 processor and 8GB RAM, a slight sacrifice from some of the more powerful mid-range rigs but still perfectly workable. Plus, you're getting 512GB of SSD storage, which is surprising considering these cheaper RTX gaming laptop deals often drop down to 256GB to keep those costs low.

Asus TUF 17.3-inch gaming laptop | $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Not only is this an excellent price for an RTX gaming laptop, even if you are picking up a more entry level 3050Ti model, but you're also getting a fantastic 17.3-inch 144Hz display panel as well. That's great news for anyone who wants the latest generation of Nvidia GPUs without breaking the bank this weekend.

