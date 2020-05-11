Assassin's Creed Valhalla Legend of Beowulf mission confirmed by newly discovered season pass info

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will apparently include a run-in with Beowulf, as part of a bonus story mission which appears to be exclusive to the game's season pass.

The information was confirmed by a previously unseen detail on the listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla on the German Ubisoft store, which provides more information about what's included with the season pass for the upcoming action-RPG.

Pick up the Assassin's Creed Valhalla season pass, confirms the listing, and you'll gain access to "The Legend of Beowulf" story mission, which will apparently allow players to "discover the cruel truth behind the legend." The UK store only mentions bonus missions when you view the same page.

Beowulf is, of course, a mythical warrior from the epic English poem of the same name, suggesting that Valhalla will follow in the tradition of Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Origins in folding the folklore of its setting into the series' alt-history narrative.

The details on the Ubisoft Store don't offer up any more information about how Beowulf will turn up in your adventures, but here's hoping it includes a boss fight against the dragon of the poem.

In other news, you'll also be able to visit Stonehenge in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, alongside major cities such as London, York, and Winchester. The prospect of exploring Great Britain has never sounded so exciting.