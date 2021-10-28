Assassin's Creed Valhalla is already one of Ubisoft's most profitable games of all time

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has become one of Ubisoft's most profitable games in just under a year.

Per the company's latest earnings report , Valhalla was officially Ubisoft's "second largest profit generating game" as of the end of this quarter. Chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet stressed that the "remarkable ongoing success" of the open-world Viking sim played a major part in the entire company's above-prediction quarterly earnings.

Elsewhere in the report, Ubisoft noted that Valhalla "has been outperforming Assassin's Creed Odyssey across the board since its release," which might explain its decision to deliver a full second year of content – a first for the Assassin's Creed franchise – starting with the Siege of Paris DLC. The studio says Valhalla will receive another hefty injection of content in the second half of the current fiscal year, and if recent leaks are accurate, we're in for another big DLC called Dawn of Ragnarok.

Interestingly, Ubisoft says that sales for the newly released Far Cry 6 are roughly in line with the launch of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and that players have been spending roughly 25% more time in-game compared to Far Cry 5. This makes those taunting emails from antagonist Anton Castillo, which were seemingly written to encourage players to keep playing or pick the game back up, seem more out of place.

