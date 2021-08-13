How to start the Siege of Paris DLC in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

If you're wondering how to start the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris expansion and you're eager to jump into the latest adventure, you've come to the right place. The latest DLC takes you to Francia, where you'll be faced with new challenges and plenty of new gear to try out. Here you'll find everything you need to know to get started, including how and when you can begin the expansion and whether there's a set power level requirement. You'll be ready to set sail to Francia and experience everything the Siege of Paris DLC has to offer with Eivor in no time.

How to start Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris expansion

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

In order to access the Siege of Paris DLC, you'll need to head to Ravensthorpe. Once there, you'll receive a letter from Randvi that informs you of a new visitor who wishes to speak with you, and a new quest will begin called Strangers Bearing Gifts. This is when you'll first meet Toka of the Elgring clan, who tells you about a growing threat in Francia, and spins tales of great riches to be found in this distant land. After you converse with her, a new guesthouse building will be constructed in the settlement. In this building, you'll find fellow clan advisor Pierre, who you can speak to in order to initiate your journey to Francia and begin the expansion.

If you're new to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, it's worth noting that you'll only be able to begin the expansion after completing one of the first two story arcs - either Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire. While there is no mandatory power level in the expansion, the recommended power level for Francia is 200. If you're at a considerably higher power level, the expansion will also adjust to your level, so you can still expect to enjoy a balanced experience in this new adventure.

