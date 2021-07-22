Assassin's Creed Valhalla art director departs studio after 16 years

Long-time Assassin's Creed art director has departed Ubisoft after 16 years at the company.

Just below, you can see a tweet from Raphael Lacoste published yesterday on July 21, announcing that he would be stepping away from working at Ubisoft after over 16 years. As Lacoste's tweet shows, he's worked with over eight titular Assassin's over the course of his storied years at Ubisoft, as well as dabbling in the Prince of Persia franchise.

Good morning all,It is not without emotions I have to tell you that after 8 assassins, 16 years at Ubisoft I have decided to set sails on new adventures and challenges. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/ZynG1pXoK9July 21, 2021 See more

As for where Lacoste is headed, he's actually going off to work with Jade Raymond at Haven Studios in Montreal, Canada. Earlier this year, Raymond announced the founding of Haven Studios after her departure from Google, and immediately signed a deal with Sony to develop games exclusively for PlayStation. Lacoste is heading to Haven to help shape up the art for the Raymond-led game, which is reportedly a live service game.

Lacoste leaving Ubisoft Montreal is actually the third high-profile departure from the studios this year. Back in March 2021, Assassin's Creed Valhalla lead writer Darby McDevitt announced he would be leaving the studio after a decade of working at the developer. For his part, McDevitt has joined a studio called iLLOGIKA, a developer also based in Montreal that has a history of helping out with games like Hitman GO and Cuphead.

Just last month in June, Assassin's Creed Valhalla game director Eric Baptizat announced he would also be departing the developer. Baptizat immediately revealed he would be joining EA's Motive studio, but he didn't say what he'd be working on, leaving some to suspect that the former Valhalla director would be helping shape the rumored Dead Space revival.

As for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the game soldiers on with post-launch content after the departures of Lacoste, McDevitt, and Baptizat. May 2021 saw the launch of the Wrath of the Druids DLC, which took players on a brand new adventure to Ireland, and later this Summer, the Siege of Paris expansion will debut for all players who own the expansion pass. As of right now, it remains to be seen how, of if at all, the game will be supported past this Summer.

