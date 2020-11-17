Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion save files are reportedly being corrupted

Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion players are reporting glitches that are corrupting save files and leading to substantial progress losses. The issue doesn't seem to be platform-specific, with reports coming from players on Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC.

One thread on the Ubisoft forums titled "Progress not saving" was started by someone who started playing Watch Dogs Legion on Xbox One but was experiencing frequent crashes. After switching over to Xbox Series X, callygrace says, the crashes stopped but the game would no longer save progress. Since there's no way to manually save in Watch Dogs Legion, that meant the player was subjected to playing the same mission over every time they came back. At the time of writing, the thread has 31 pages of replies sharing similar experiences. User Superman1180 says Ubisoft has acknowledged the issue.

With Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the issue seems to be with manual saves. A separate conversation on the Ubisoft forums is ongoing about players seeing "data corrupt" tags on one or more save files. "I was already level 90, I have cleared 3 whole regions. And now all my saves are gone. Completely gone!" reads one harrowing comment from user epero.

For now, it sounds like autosaves are safest for the moment in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Unfortunately for Watch Dogs Legion players, there doesn't seem to be a clear workaround just yet. Hang tight though - I've reached out to Ubisoft to see about a potential fix and will report back if I get an answer.

