Assassin's Creed Valhalla and more Ubisoft games are finally coming to Steam

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is finally coming to Steam next month, and it's not the only Ubisoft game making the jump.

As Ubisoft confirmed in a statement to PC Gamer (opens in new tab), Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Anno 1800, and Roller Champions are "among the Ubisoft titles" coming to Steam. Valhalla, in particular, will launch on December 6, according to its newly minted Steam page (opens in new tab), which covers the standard, deluxe, Ragnarok, and complete editions of the mammoth action-RPG.

This update will seemingly leave quite a few of Ubisoft's big hitters off of Steam and exclusive to either its in-house Ubisoft Connect launcher or the Epic Games Store, which has had Assassin's Creed Valhalla for some time, but the fact that any Ubisoft games are coming to Steam is pretty big news after years of soft Epic exclusivity.

Granted, Valhalla and Anno 1800 are pretty darn old and Roller Champions hasn't been a blockbuster hit, so this news doesn't necessarily speak to the circumstances of Ubisoft's big upcoming games. It's entirely possible they'll remain exclusive to Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store, but the publisher's library is at least regaining some presence on the most popular storefront for PC gaming.

"We're constantly evaluating how to bring our games to different audiences wherever they are, while providing a consistent player ecosystem through Ubisoft Connect," Ubisoft said. In other words, yes, there will probably be some kind of Ubisoft Connect account tie-in when you're playing through Steam.