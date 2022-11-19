Assassin's Creed Valhalla won't get NG+ but it will let you keep your ears warm

Ubisoft has posted a final update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla fans - it's clocked up 20 million players, apparently - confirming that the "final content update" will drop on December 6.

Two years on from its November 2020 release, Ubisoft has confirmed that Title Update 1.6.2 will be the final content update, which includes the Last Chapter, described as "a touching and intimate conclusion to Eivor's saga".

However, there will be no further seasonal festival events in Ravensthorpe from here on in, and the team says that because Valhalla offers a "very different structure from its predecessors" it cannot implement the "highly requested feature" New Game+.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been built as a unique Assassin's Creed experience, one that is very different from its predecessors in its structure, offering new ways of engaging with the world and its characters," Ubisoft explained.

"When investigating the implementation of New Game+, we realized that the depth of the game gave us limited options to make replayability unique and rewarding.

"We understand this news will come as a disappointment; however, we hope that the new content released in the past months, including never-before-seen experiences like Forgotten Saga, has provided an exciting and challenging experience for those seeking more replayable content."

However, the team did add that "while we will not be adding New Game+ to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, we do have more content on the way before we wrap up" which includes "keep[ing] your hood up at any time". Purely cosmetic, it doesn't give you any gameplay advantages, but I guess it'll keep your ears warm whilst you don't play New Game+.

Talking of Assassin's Creed; did you catch the news that the first nominations in The Grammys' new video game music soundtrack category include Call of Duty, Assassin's Creed, and Guardians of the Galaxy?

The full category includes nominations for composer Austin Wintory for his work on Alien: Fireteams Elite, Steph Economou for Assassin's Creed, Bear McCreary for Call of Duty, Richard Jacques for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Christopher Tin of Old World developer Mohawk Games.

As Jordan told us at the time, video game music has been nominated for and even won Grammys before, including Christopher Tin's re-release of 'Baba Yetu' from 2005's Civilization 4 or Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman's arrangement of 'Meta Knight's Revenge' from 1996's Kirby Super Star. This marks the first time that video game soundtracks will be considered as their own official category, though.