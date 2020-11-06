Assassin's Creed Valhalla 2 hour gameplay stream goes from Norway to England

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is nearly here, and while you wait for it to arrive you can take in nearly two hours of gameplay from the early parts of Eivor's story.

Ubisoft capped off its colorfully named Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Odin's Hootenanny event with an extensive live gameplay session running on Xbox Series X. The stream starts from the very beginning of the game, with a look at Eivor in their happy childhood. Then it rolls into the early days of Eivor exploring Norway in search of vengeance, skipping forward to show what the game looks like once Eivor is the leader of an established settlement in England.

The streamers avoid showing any major games for later-game story beats and quests, but they still cover a lot of cinematics and missions in their time with the game: consider this a spoiler warning if you want to start playing Valhalla knowing as little about the story as possible.

If you aren't ready to strap in for a full two-hour session, here are a few points worth skipping to so you can get a taste of what's coming on Tuesday (or next Friday, if you're waiting to play on PS5).

12:30: The intro cinematic, leading right into a brief chapter with an adorably pint-sized Eivor

30:00: The first map synchronization, showing off climbing and a lovely pan of the Norwegian countryside.

53:50: Skip to England for a brief tour of Ravensthorpe, your settlement.

1:22:00: A look at different weapon types, including dual wielding shields (dual shielding)

1:31:45: A cinematic quest to retake a settlement