Assassin's Creed Odyssey free-to-play weekend starts this Thursday

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is going free-to-play this weekend from Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 22.

Ubisoft announced that you'll be able to play Odyssey for free on PS4, Xbox One, or PC. If you're on PS4 or PC, you can pre-load the game starting today, so you can make full use of the limited free window. If you're on Xbox, note that you will need an active Xbox Live Gold subscription to access the free trial.

Like the freebies Ubisoft regularly offers for The Division 2, any progress made in the upcoming Assassin's Creed Odyssey free-to-play weekend will carry into the full game if you decide to pick it up. Odyssey is a massive game, especially if you pick up the DLCs and/or plan to see everything it has to offer, so even if you play heavily for the entire weekend, there'll still be plenty left to see.

All that being said, Odyssey is well worth the time investment. It's a Grecian adventure that lets you build your own hero using protagonists Alexios or Kassandra as a base. It's a staggeringly detailed and expansive open-world game, and it's as much an RPG as it is an action game. Combat is generally more in-your-face than you'd expect from an Assassin's Creed game, but it's exhilarating and never gets old - even after 80+ hours.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey tips | Assassin's Creed Odyssey romance | Assassin's Creed Odyssey ancient tablets | Assassin's Creed Odyssey orichalcum | Assassin's Creed Odyssey ancient stele | Assassin's Creed Odyssey minotaur | Assassin's Creed Odyssey cyclops | Assassin's Creed Odyssey medusa | Assassin's Creed Odyssey sphinx | Assassin's Creed Odyssey Xenia questline | How to level up fast in Assassin's Creed Odyssey | How to get the Pegasus, Black Unicorn and Rainbow Unicorn skins in Assassin's Creed Odyssey