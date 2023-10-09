Assassin's Creed Mirage's Animus Glitch effects happen because Basim is too elite to be contained

Assassin's Creed Mirage's special move glitches because the Animus can't keep up with Basim - he's just that good.

As revealed by GameInformer's Wesley LeBlanc on Twitter, there's actually a reason behind Basim's special move glitching in Assassin's Creed Mirage . If you take a look at the video below, you can see that Basim performs an attack that sees him lock on various enemies and teleport towards them to take them out one by one. During the move, time slows down and the world around the protagonist glitches at some points - which we now know is intentional and not just to look cool.

We found this out thanks to The Washington Post's Gene Park who shared footage of the special move on Twitter along with the caption: "AC Mirage special move is so stupid but I love it?" This prompted LeBlanc to respond to Park with their own insight, adding: "I asked Ubisoft Bordeaux about this when I visited the studio for my Mirage cover story and while yes, it exists because it’s fun/cool, they did say lore-wise, Basim was so fast/efficient that the animus struggles to keep up with his memories sometimes, hence the glitch effect."

I asked Ubisoft Bordeaux about this when I visited the studio for my Mirage cover story and while yes, it exists because it's fun/cool, they did say lore-wise, Basim was so fast/efficient that the animus struggles to keep up with his memories sometimes, hence the glitch effect.

Speaking of Assassin's Creed Mirage's special move, Park is not the only person to think the move is a little "stupid," as they explain in their tweet. There are however, some players that love it and are now more interested in playing Assassin's Creed Mirage after seeing the move in action. Another popular response to the video above is players pointing out that Basim's special move is pretty similar to Shadow of Mordor's Shadow Strike skill which I can totally see.

Mirage has been out for less than a week so far but Assassin's Creed fans have already been seen campaigning for more stealth-based games . Luckily for them, Ubisoft has got plenty of games on the horizon - including Assassin's Creed Red , Assassin's Creed Hexe , Assassin's Creed Jade, and more.