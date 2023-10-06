Assassin's Creed Mirage fans already campaigning for more stealth-based games with Assassin's Creed Red on the horizon

Assassin’s Creed Mirage was released just yesterday, but fans are already hoping for more stealth-centric adventures in the series, specifically in regards to Assassin’s Creed Red.

One happy (but still hungry) fan penned their request on the series subreddit. “Dear Ubi,” user Turul9 wrote, “Please let [Ubisoft] Bordeaux make another stealth-focused AC game with full budget at full price.” They also praised Mirage’s revamped parkour, which is closer to the early historical stabathon’s movement. However, the fan also noted that Mirage’s origins as a DLC to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are apparent in the “limited team, budget, and timeline,” hence the request for a bigger budget.

Another fan gushed that “Mirage is the first game in the series to make stealth feel essential,” since enemy guards will attack relentlessly after spotting our main man Basim. That’s an assessment that our Assassin's Creed Mirage review agreed with.

But all this sneaking around and shadowy murder has fans looking toward the next game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Red, where Ubisoft is finally taking the franchise to the much-requested location of Japan. “There’s really no reason why Project Red and future AC games can’t replicate this level [of] stealth,” said Redditor pope_fox, continuing to call Mirage’s stealth “complex, but easy to pick up… I really hope Project Red can replicate and expand upon this stealth system.”

“If we don’t get this system copy and pasted into Red, I will be really dissatisfied,” they continued, “The framework is here to build upon this stealth system in a fun and meaningful way in an exciting setting like Japan. Really hoping Ubisoft does the right thing.”

Ubisoft hasn’t divulged much about their mysterious Japan-based project, apart from the fact that it’s “the future of our open-world RPG games on Assassin’s Creed.” The forthcoming game will certainly be bigger than Mirage, but the emphasis on RPG suggests that it might have more in common with Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla. Here’s hoping the team can mix better stealth into the equation somehow.

The wait might be shorter than expected, though, as a recent post from a Ubisoft employee called Assassin’s Creed Red “the biggest blockbuster for 2024.” And the team at Ubisoft Quebec is reportedly using Japanese consultants for “cultural authenticity and sensitivity,” which bodes well for the exciting setting.

In the meantime, here’s every Assassin’s Creed game currently in production. Spoiler alert: there’s lots. And if you’re deep into Mirage, here are 10 tips to become a master assassin.