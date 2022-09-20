Assassin's Creed Red devs reportedly using Japanese consultants for "cultural authenticity and sensitivity"

Assassin's Creed Red is reportedly being developed with Ubisoft Japan and local consultants "in the interest of cultural authenticity and sensitivity".

That new claim comes from Axios (opens in new tab), citing two sources familiar with the development of Ubisoft's upcoming game. According to the outlet, Assassin's Creed Red developers will work with consultants and collaborate with Ubisoft's Japanese studio on the new project.

However, as the Axios report makes sure to point out, it's unclear to what extent the advisers or collaborative developers will shape Assassin's Creed Red. Considering the game is still at least two years out from launch, there's plenty more development road left to cover for the team just yet.

Hiring local consultants for games that aren't native to a studio's development staff has become more commonplace in recent years. Ghost of Tsushima, for example (one game Assassin's Creed Red is already drawing comparisons to), also hired consultants to walk developers through subjects and nuances they might otherwise overlook entirely (thanks, USG (opens in new tab)).

Although hiring consultants and working with other Ubisoft developers based in Japan is undoubtedly a positive thing for Assassin's Creed Red, it remains to be seen how much influence the outside forces will have on Ubisoft's game. Ubisoft has already described the game as letting us live out a "very powerful shinobi fantasy," so the developers already seem to be leaning into a power fantasy setting.

Considering Assassin's Creed fans have waited so long for Ubisoft's series to head to Japan, can Assassin's Creed Red really deliver what fans want? If you need a reminder, here are the other upcoming Assassin's Creed games you'll be playing soon.