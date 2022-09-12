Assassin's Creed Red is already drawing comparisons to Ghost of Tsushima

Ubisoft revealed Assassin's Creed Codename Red over the past weekend - and it's already drawing comparisons to Ghost of Tsushima.

With Codename Red, Ubisoft is finally taking its historical series to Japan, a location fans have been feverishly wishing Assassin's Creed would head to for well over a decade now. With 2020's smash-hit Ghost of Tsushima in the rearview mirror though, some Assassin's Creed fans are definitely drawing comparisons between Codename Red and Tsushima.

Ubisoft: we will never make an assassin's creed set in Japan*Ghost of Tsushima becomes a smash hit*Ubisoft: pic.twitter.com/758W4bVvk7September 10, 2022 See more

Ubisoft: We're making an Assassin's Creed set in Japan!Me: Great! Write it down and mail it to a time before Ghost of Tsushima, when I might have cared pic.twitter.com/t7FTro6Ah6September 11, 2022 See more

I still remember years ago when Ubisoft said they'll never make an Assassin's Creed game in Feudal Japan because it was "too cliché" even though the setting was perfect for it.I wonder what changed their minds, totally not Ghosts of Tsushima being a success I bet. https://t.co/TXdmZSAx8aSeptember 10, 2022 See more

Elsewhere on Assassin's Creed subreddit (opens in new tab) threads (opens in new tab), other fans of the series are sounding off with similar comments. The general consensus seems to be that while fans always have been - and still are - excited for an Assassin's Creed game set in Japan, Codename Red has its work cut out for it in the wake of Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima.

Then there's the matter of how Codename Red could play. Ghost of Tsushima allowed players to take on a stealthier approach to missions, with protagonist Jin Sakai putting down his katana and opting for a dagger and bow to take out enemies quietly without alerting larger forces.

Assassin's Creed Mirage, set to launch next year, is already touted as a return to the stealthier fundamentals of the series' past. If Codename Red follow in this fashion, it could well be the case that Ubisoft's new game ends up functioning fairly similarly to Ghost of Tsushima. Considering Codename Red is at least two years out from launch, it's still undeniably days for the new game.

Head over to our full Assassin's Creed Codename Red preview to see whether the Japan-set game can truly live up to expectations.