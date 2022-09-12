Assassin's Creed Red is already drawing comparisons to Ghost of Tsushima

By Hirun Cryer
published

Is Red really living in the shadow of Tsushima?

Assassin's Creed Codename Red
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft revealed Assassin's Creed Codename Red over the past weekend - and it's already drawing comparisons to Ghost of Tsushima. 

With Codename Red, Ubisoft is finally taking its historical series to Japan, a location fans have been feverishly wishing Assassin's Creed would head to for well over a decade now. With 2020's smash-hit Ghost of Tsushima in the rearview mirror though, some Assassin's Creed fans are definitely drawing comparisons between Codename Red and Tsushima.

See more
See more
See more

Elsewhere on Assassin's Creed subreddit (opens in new tab) threads (opens in new tab), other fans of the series are sounding off with similar comments. The general consensus seems to be that while fans always have been - and still are - excited for an Assassin's Creed game set in Japan, Codename Red has its work cut out for it in the wake of Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima.

Then there's the matter of how Codename Red could play. Ghost of Tsushima allowed players to take on a stealthier approach to missions, with protagonist Jin Sakai putting down his katana and opting for a dagger and bow to take out enemies quietly without alerting larger forces. 

Assassin's Creed Mirage, set to launch next year, is already touted as a return to the stealthier fundamentals of the series' past. If Codename Red follow in this fashion, it could well be the case that Ubisoft's new game ends up functioning fairly similarly to Ghost of Tsushima. Considering Codename Red is at least two years out from launch, it's still undeniably days for the new game.

Head over to our full Assassin's Creed Codename Red preview to see whether the Japan-set game can truly live up to expectations. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.