Ash's "all-star" lineup of old friends makes his final Pokemon anime arc hit even harder

Ash's last team in the Pokemon anime is made up of a few familiar faces.

If you don't want to know anything about Ash's final season in the Pokemon anime, we suggest you come back once you've watched the first episode to avoid spoilers.

As revealed in YouTuber Elite Trainer Mark (opens in new tab)'s video - which shares highlights of the first episode of Ash's final season - Ash and Pikachu are going to be reunited with several familiar faces over the 11-episode miniseries. According to the video, Ash's final team is currently made up of Sceptile, Donphan, Noivern, and Buizel.

Long-time fans will already know that each of these Pokemon have had their place in Ash's team during the anime at one time or another. It's currently unclear why Ash's team contains those specific Pokemon, but since the kid is now a Pokemon World Champion, he can probably choose whatever Pokemon he likes.

In the same video, we also find out more about the Pokemon anime theme song remake , which was revealed to be part of this season just before the first episode aired. According to Elite Trainer Mark, the opening is pretty similar to the original Japanese opening however with a few extras, for example, old clips and images of Ash's journeys over the years - which is sure to feel super nostalgic for fans.

The main crux of this first episode sees Ash and Pikachu just enjoying life as they venture through an unspecified region. We won't go into a lot of detail but, thanks to the aforementioned video, we know that the first episode includes a visit from Team Rocket (who else?) and sees Ash reuniting with Latias.