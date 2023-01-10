Ash and Pikachu's final arc in the Pokemon anime will feature a remake of the original theme song

The final arc of Ash and Pikachu's adventures in the Pokemon anime will feature an emotional throwback in the form of the show's theme song.

According to BulbaGarden (opens in new tab), the next iteration of the Pokemon anime, titled Pocket Monsters: Aim to be a Pokémon Master, will feature a remake of the show's original theme song from 1997.

To make things hit home even more, the song will be played alongside highlights from Ash and Pikachu's 25 years of adventures - marking the end of the pair's journey. This doesn't just apply to the Japanese version of the miniseries as the post also reports that a remix of the original English language Pokemon theme is expected to appear in the international version.

Ash's oldest friends Brock and Misty are reportedly also set to return for the final chapter of Ash and Pikachu's adventure along with their original voice actors Yuji Ueda and Mayumi Iizuka. Not only this, but Ash is reportedly set to reunite with past companions and Pokemon from the various regions he's explored over the years. The series will begin airing in Japan in just a few days' time on January 13, with other countries expected to follow sometime this year.

In case you missed it, this season of the Pokemon anime will be the last one to feature Ash and Pikachu as the main protagonists. The Pokemon Company announced Ash and Pikachu's "final chapter" last month, and as expected from such a long-running series, several fans got emotional over the news .