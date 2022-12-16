Ash and Pikachu get heartfelt goodbyes from Pokemon fans across generations

Pokemon fans across the world are saying heartfelt goodbyes to Ash and Pikachu today, following the announcement that the pair will no longer star in the anime series.

On December 16, it was revealed that after 25 years, Ash and Pikachu's "final chapter" is coming next year . What this means is that The Pokemon Company will air an eleven-episode series starting on January 13, 2023, that will finally bid farewell to the iconic duo. From then on, the Pokemon anime will star two new protagonists and 'mons from the Paldea region - the same region found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet .

Alongside this eleven-episode series, titled Pokémon Aim To Be A Pokémon Master, we'll also be getting a one-off special called Pokémon: The Distant Blue Sky, which is due to air on December 23, 2022. No other details about this special have been revealed yet other than the teaser poster below that features Ash and Pikachu staring off into the distance.

As you can imagine, it's been an emotional day for long-time Pokemon fans who have grown up with 10-year old Ash and Pikachu over the last two decades. Right off the bat of the announcement, an outpouring of love for both the Trainer and his Pokemon appeared online, with many thanking the fictional character for being an inspiration during their childhoods. Which is about as touching as the 22-year-old cameo in Ash's championship win episode.

The tributes weren't just limited to Pokemon fans though. Alongside all of this, Ash Ketchum's English voice actor for the past 17 years, Sarah Natochenny, also shared their love for the character in a tweet (opens in new tab) that read: "It’s been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come. Cheers to new beginnings!" If that's not enough to get you tearing up, we don't know what will.

