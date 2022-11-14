Pokemon fans are getting emotional over a 22-year-old cameo in Ash's championship win

Pokemon anime star Ash Ketchum recently won his first championship after trying for 25 years, but what fans are most happy about is the return of a few familiar faces.

In case you missed it, during last week's episode of the Pokemon anime, now called Pokemon Journeys: The Series, Ash claimed his "first" Pokemon World Championship alongside his faithful companion Pikachu. Pushing the controversy surrounding whether or not this really is Ash's "first" championship to the side, something else has come out of the win.

Shortly after the episode aired in Japan - it's yet to air outside the country - Twitter was flooded with people celebrating a specific moment in the episode. Toward the end of the tournament, Ash's Pikachu comes up against Charizard and things look a bit touch and go for a minute there. Surrounded by all of the friends Ash and Pikachu have made along the way though, Pikachu finds it in himself to make the final blow, winning the championship.

During this sequence, Pikachu briefly passes out, as Pokemon do, and whilst unconscious he is reunited with several Pokemon, all of which have previously made up Ash's team at some point over the last 25 years. This includes the likes of Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charizard, Mr. Mime, and more. The two that have got most fans reveling in nostalgia though are Butterfree and Pidgeot - who made up Ash's first team back in 1997.

"I was emotional seeing Ash’s companions and I started to tear up at the Kanto starters but Ash’s Butterfree is what made me start sobbing," one Twitter user (opens in new tab) shared shortly after the episode aired. "When I tell you I was balling my eyes out when I saw butterfree and pidgeot," another said (opens in new tab). It seems this small but meaningful cameo has struck a chord with longtime Pokemon fans.

Omg when I tell you I was balling my eyes out when I saw butterfree and pidgeot , and all Ash Pokémon throughout the years 😭😭😭❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7mvt7XQLzyNovember 11, 2022 See more

ASH FINALLY BECAME CHAMPION AND THEY DID A FLASHBACK SEQUENCE SHOWING ALL HIS OLD POKÉMON INCLUDING BUTTERFREE AND PIDGEOT FROM 22 YEARS AGO AND I AM WEEPING pic.twitter.com/UJU3r2lE5oNovember 11, 2022 See more

1998: 10 year old girl, on the bus on the way to school, crying over Ash’s Butterfree 2022: 34 year old woman, in Starbucks drive thru CRYING OVER THAT SAME DAMN BUTTERFREE 😂😂😂😂😂November 11, 2022 See more