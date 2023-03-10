As Tears of the Kingdom nears, Breath of the Wild players are sharing their wildest in-game experiences

As we get closer to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , Breath of the Wild fans are looking back on the wildest moments they've experienced in the game - and some of the clips shared are absolutely hilarious.

This trend all started thanks to Twitter user @ zeldatalk (opens in new tab) who asked: "what was the weirdest or funniest thing that happened during your playthrough of Breath of the Wild?" and boy, did the Zelda community deliver. Zeldatalk's tweet now has over 900 replies, so we won't be including every single response in this story but just know that we've picked some of the best from the thread.

One of the best-received quote retweets we've seen so far is from Twitter user @aquatic_ambi whose footage of Link and his horse has now amassed over 9,000 retweets and over 75,000 likes. We've included the tweet below, as it's best that you just see this for yourself, but basically, Link and his horse get hurled onto the roof of a building where the horse falls on its side and slowly slides down off the building. Trust me, you just need to see it.

i still haven’t emotionally recovered from this https://t.co/3t00LEblPk pic.twitter.com/TfZNbobzxcMarch 9, 2023 See more

This seems to be a running theme with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , as in several of these clips, Link can be seen being flung off the side of a cliff. The best example of this probably comes from Twitter user @EggBabyOfficial who shared footage of Link going up against the Stone Talus boss before getting absolutely obliterated by the monster and falling off the side of the mountain they were fighting on.

This would be funny enough but, as you can see from the tweet below, it doesn't end there - Link continues toppling down the cliff for what feels like forever until he finally stops after falling for 14 seconds.

You already know how it is https://t.co/b6skkY8eXG pic.twitter.com/9pBHYf9fqeMarch 10, 2023 See more

There's so many more that we want to highlight but to prevent this story from unravelling entirely, we're just going to include a few more below and let you dive into the thread yourself. To start off our honorable mentions, we've got Link getting caught up in the middle of a fight with a Guardian and Tabantha Moose, and unfortunately, coming off the worse of the three. Speaking of Guardians, there's also footage of the ancient machine "slipping on a banana", as well as a clip of the game lagging so badly, it turns Goron traveler Naddon on his side - literally!

average megatron gameplay https://t.co/WkDgupovt5 pic.twitter.com/QxXJPsT0WNMarch 9, 2023 See more

Slipped on a banana https://t.co/nhdPyBaU76 pic.twitter.com/mz38w6yqygMarch 9, 2023 See more

#Zeldagame suddenly started lagging hard and then https://t.co/wGx7Co581I pic.twitter.com/sGDcvyWDNuMarch 9, 2023 See more