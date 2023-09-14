As Starfield shooters show off their most OP guns, players are sharing their hints about how to find the game's most busted weapons

After one Starfield player stumbled upon a seriously overpowered gun, other players are giving out tips on how to find busted weapons.

The Starfield weapon itself is so overpowered, it's called "Unfair Advantage." Not only does the hand cannon boast a supreme 301 points of physical damage, but it also shoots twice on every fourth shot fired. Oh, and it can randomly deal radioactive damage that "demoralizes" the target, letting them know they'll never amount to anything in the galaxy and their parents are disappointed with them.

What's neat about this Reddit post is that other Starfield players are chiming in with tips on how to find other similarly-broken guns. "If you're strong enough, you can go explore some of the level 60+ planets and you'll find gear that's way better then what you might on a planet that you're expected to be in for quests," writes one user, claiming they found a Legendary sniper dealing over 600 damage.

Apparently, the ideal planet for this method is Masada, which can only be reached if you have an "extremely powerful" Grav Drive. If you're lacking in that department, having a Grav Drive that boasts over 21 light years of jump range will do just fine, so long as you can get yourself to a planet that's at least level 70. Finding any pirate outpost, or similar enemy base, will set you up for great loot.

It's not really in the same department, but if you need a hand getting to that sort of level, then another user recommends going to "Schrodinger III and farm high level foxes." They're apparently level 70 but considerably weak, and you can farm XP and loot items to sell from them (alternatively, check out our Starfield XP farm guide for other methods).

We've seen these sort of guns a fair bit over the last week. Earlier this week, one player found a gun that was so broken they didn't even want to use it, valued at over 136,000 Credits. These are the sorts of issues Starfield players can run into when you get weapons assigned random mods, but in the case of these players in particular, they're hardly deemed "issues."

