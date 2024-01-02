As Peter Pan and Steamboat Willie hit the public domain, all eyes are on the Lies of P devs

Some of the most iconic characters from children's tales have entered the public domain, and for fans of Lies of P - Neowiz's twisted and brilliant take on Pinocchio - that's a very exciting prospect.

It's the start of a brand new year, which, as well as getting back to the grindstone, means the end of copyright protection for several classic and much-loved creations. This year sees the likes of Steamboat Willie, the animated short that introduced us to Micky Mouse and the original Peter Pan created by J.M. Barrie, enter the public domain, and Lies of P players have their fingers crossed that Neowiz is taking note.

Lies of P team get to work https://t.co/14BZUnuQaOJanuary 1, 2024 See more

"A Disney themed soulslike would honestly go so hard. Especially if we played Mickey Mouse, shit would be amazing," one fan says on Twitter. "Lies of P will be the Epic Mickey we were denied," comments another.

Others are just as keen to see some gritty Soulslike action starring the boy who never grows up. "The original Peter Pan is already a ridiculously dark story. Would be a great fit for the Lies of P universe," writes @survivors_guilt.

Lies of P 2 gonna slap https://t.co/xaEOCn9VoSJanuary 2, 2024 See more

Last year, fans were already speculating that the series could be heading to Neverland after concept art for the upcoming DLC showcased a rather creepy-looking pirate ship. A sequel is also on the way, which, from Lies of P's post-credit scene, appears to hint at another timeless children's tale.

We'll have to wait and see whether Neowiz will work its magic on Peter Pan and the world's most famous mouse, and if it does, they're certainly in good hands. We were seriously impressed with Lies of P last year, so much so that it was among our top 25 games of 2023. "Lies of P is an explosive, stylish experience that, while undeniably carved from the gothic pulp of Bloodborne's bone marrow, evolves the genre to suit its own needs," we said. "Innovative, tough, and a bloody good time, Lies of P is well and truly worth your attention."

GamesRadar+'s own Austin Wood is certainly no stranger to Soulslikes, and according to him, Lies of P is the best one.