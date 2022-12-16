As Demon's Souls PS5 devs tease a new project, fans are once again begging for Bloodborne

People are begging Bluepoint Games for a Bloodborne remaster after the studio appeared to tease a new project.

Yesterday, Bluepoint Games posted a tweet wishing all their followers a happy Holiday season. Three of the gifts in the image below relate to Demon's Souls, God of War, and Shadow of the Colossus - three games that Bluepoint has worked on in recent years. Some fans, however, have taken the mysterious fourth present without any patterning to mean that the developer is teasing a new project, and the demands for a Bloodborne remaster have reared their head once again.

Bluepoint Games is teasing their next PlayStation project 😳🔥(pictured is Demon’s Souls, Shadow of the Colossus and God of War - with a 4th mystery package!) #PS5 pic.twitter.com/WiRCXcpE5sDecember 15, 2022 See more

"Please let there be a god. Bloodborne, Bloodborne, Bloodborne, Bloodborne, Bloodborne," writes one user in the responses to the original tweet. "Bloodborne is on the way boys!" said another Twitter user, with a hubristic air of certainty.

Other responses believe the box symbolizes a Metal Gear Solid remake. If you're staring at a plain brown box, then sure, that is certainly one angle you could take away from all of this, assuming the unadorned present isn't exactly what it appears to be: a simple plain present.

Curiously enough, we know Bluepoint Games is currently working on a "beloved" remake. The studio announced as much in 2021, and at the time similar lines of thought from fans quickly arose. Elsewhere though, Bluepoint is also working on a brand new IP, after the studio was purchased by PlayStation in September 2021.

A Bloodborne revival of some sorts has been a dream for players for years at this point, as has a Metal Gear Solid remake. Numerous reports have claimed knowledge of the latter over the past few years, although obviously the claims have never amounted to anything concrete in the slightest.

At least with this speculation, there's some legitimate basis in the fact that Bluepoint Games definitely is working on a remake project. Considering Demon's Souls launched just over two years ago now, it might not be all that long to wait until we find out what this remake is, Bloodborne or otherwise.

Read our upcoming PS5 games guide for a full look over all the games confirmed for the new-gen console so far.