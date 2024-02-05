Artist documents their Elden Ring journey in stunning 600-page sketchbook inspired by Arthur Morgan's journal from Red Dead Redemption 2

An Elden Ring player has documented their journey through the game in a sketchbook spanning hundreds of pages, and it's certainly a feast for the eyes.

The Lands Between is a vast place filled with all manner of wonderous and nightmarish sights, so much so that when it came to launching the official Elden Ring artbook, there was enough content to fill two separate 400-page volumes. Now, on top of FromSoftware's official offerings, one fan - and very talented artist - has taken it upon themselves to illustrate their entire playthrough in a 600-page sketchbook that brings the action-RPG to life in a whole new way.

The artist, known as Artyz Artifacts, recently shared their creation on YouTube, and according to the description, the inspiration for it came from the journal Arthur Morgan uses in Red Dead Redemption 2. It opens with a piece depicting the Tarnished atop Torrent, the Erdtree shining brightly above. It looks spectacular, though, as the artist explains, this is merely a placeholder for another piece they plan to do.

A few pages in, we're treated to both illustrations and text detailing the Confessor - the class the player started out with - and some smaller pieces showcasing the Chapel of Anticipation and the Grafted Scion, which, if you've played Elden Ring, likely gave you your first taste of defeat. Then we get to Limgrave: its stunning scenery, unusual inhabitants, and fearsome foes, all beautifully represented across the numerous pages.

This video covers just a fraction of the sketchbook, ending with the player restoring Godrick's Great Rune, having bested the demigod in battle. The next major area, Liurnia of the Lakes, will be covered in a separate video, which Artzy Artifacts is planning to release before the month is out.

It may be a while before the artist adds any additional pages to their project, as back in December, FromSoftware producer Yasuhiro Kitao said work on Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree is a "little ways off" but "progressing well." Many were hoping we'd get our hands on the expansion in early 2024, but with no further mention of it, that's looking less and less likely.

The excruciating wait for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is a blessing and a curse for the action RPG.