The first trailer for Netflix's Arnold Schwarzenegger documentary – aptly titled Arnold – has arrived, and it teases a behind the scenes look at the actor/bodybuilder/politician's epic and unbelievable life story.

The trailer, which you can watch above, features Schwarzenegger talking about his life, interspersed with plenty of archival footage. "There was a lot of things that I had to learn. Obstacles that I had to overcome," Schwarzenegger says in the clip. "You can get an injury, then all the athletic stuff is over. But the only thing that no one can take from you is your mind."

The documentary will arrive in three parts and is billed as covering Schwarzenegger's "journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream." The series will also feature interviews from the actor's "friends, foes, co-stars and observers," intriguingly enough. Lesley Chilcott directs and executive produces what promises to be a fascinating look behind the curtain at an action legend.

This isn't Schwarzenegger's only project at Netflix, either. He's making his very first TV show for the streamer, starring in FUBAR opposite Monica Barbaro, who will play his daughter. The show sees father and daughter discover they're actually both CIA operatives, which prompts them to realize they really don't know a thing about each other. The rest of the cast includes Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and The Last of Us's Gabriel Luna.

Arnold will release on Netflix this June 7, while FUBAR arrives on May 25. Fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream now.