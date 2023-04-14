Armored Core 6 has been rated in Korea ahead of its release this year

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has been rated in Korea, reminding fans that the FromSoftware title is out sometime this year.

As spotted by Gematsu, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has been rated in Korea and given a 12+ rating in the country due to its violence. It's suspected that this rating could lead to some kind of release date announcement soon, as all we know right now is that it's due to be released in 2023.

You may have noticed that a lot of upcoming titles are rated in Korea right before their reveal or release. Games that have followed this trend include Street Fighter 6 , New Tales From the Borderlands, and Ghostwire: Tokyo - all of which were rated in Korea and received a release date around a month later. It's important to remember though that this isn't always the case so take this with a grain of salt.

Unlike FromSoftware's other titles - like Elden Ring and Dark Souls - Armored Core 6 is a third-person mech action game and will be the first new edition in the long-running series in 11 years. Although we're sure fans of the developer's other titles will also get a kick out of this one, FromSoftware has said that it's "not been making a conscious effort to try to direct it towards more Soulsborne type gameplay" - meaning Armored Core 6 is not a Soulslike .

On the topic of FromSoftware's other games, the developer might just be working on a new game alongside Armored Core 6 and the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Almost nothing is known about this mysterious third title right now, but a developer's LinkedIn profile has suggested that an "unannounced project" is currently in the works as well.