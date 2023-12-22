Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom post-credits scenes explained – how many are there and what do they mean for the end of the DCEU?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is finally out in theaters after several delays in getting to the big screen. Not only that, but it marks the final film in the DCEU as James Gunn and Peter Safran take over the reins from here on out. With so much riding on the possible final outing of Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry, you might be wondering just how it all signs off with the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom post-credits scenes.

Well, you're in the right place as below we have a complete guide to this, including how many Aquaman 2 post-credits scenes there are, as well as what they mean. We've been very clear to signpost spoilers as and when they come too, so you can use our handy guide to the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom post-credits scenes whether you're about to head into the screen or you're on your way home from the movies.

How many Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom post-credits scenes are there?

(Image credit: DC)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom only has one post-credits scene, which comes mid-credits. Basically, you need to stick around until after the initial stylized credits with the cast's names have finished rolling.

There's nothing at the end of the credits, either. Unlike many of the MCU and some other DCEU movies, it's just a one and done situation with the Aquaman 2 post-credits.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom post-credits scene, explained *SPOILERS*

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

We're getting into spoiler-territory from here on out so make sure you've seen Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom before reading on...

Still here? Well then you'll know that the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom post-credits scene is a little different to others so far in the DCEU. Unlike the Black Adam post-credits scene which introduced Henry Cavill's return as Superman (albeit briefly), Aquaman 2 instead ends on a gag.

The second Aquaman movie saw Arthur reunited with his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) as the pair caught up on lost time. But there’s one sticking point: Orm hates the surface world. None too pleased about this, Arthur tells him that his small-mindedness means he’s missing out on the finer things in life, like burgers and beer. He then takes it upon himself to become a guide for Orm about all things human, showing him new cuisines along the way.

However, Aquaman clearly can’t resist a small prank either. At one point he finds a cockroach and tells Orm that these are pretty standard cuisine on land. Orm of course believes him and swiftly eats up.

The post-credits scene is a callback to that moment as Orm can be seen finally eating the burger his brother told him about. When a cockroach crawls onto the table though, he crushes it and puts it in the burger too. As Orm eats it, he beams, clearly pleased with his new understanding of human fare...

It’s just a small joke to tie up the movie, rather than anything that will have an impact on the world of DC going forward. In many ways, this makes sense given that the film marks the end of the DCEU, which began with Man of Steel back in 2013. Momoa isn’t sure he’ll be back as Aquaman and Gunn’s DCU Chapter One plan reboots all of the major characters we’ve met so far.

This all means it would have been a bit weird if the movie ended on a cliffhanger, or teased a future that will canonically be on a different timeline to this one. Although, we’d be lying if we hadn’t hoped for something hinting at what’s next…

While we wait for what the future holds for DC, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows and how to watch the DC movies in order.