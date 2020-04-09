Apple Watch Series 5 drops to its lowest price yet at Best Buy

Apple's Series 5 smartwatch has dropped to the lowest price we've seen it yet, with $50 knocked off the usual retail price of both available size variants. The smaller 40mm model usually retails at $399 upwards, depending on the option (aluminum or steel), but you can pick it up from $349, while the larger 44mm model starts at $379.

The hugely customizable smartwatch is being sold in a variety of colors, and includes the basic GPS, GPS + Cellular, and Nike Edition at Best Buy. It's the first of Apple's smartwatches to sport an always-on display, and it won't eat up your battery. You can check out the range of models on offer below.

If the Apple Watch 5 is still a bit pricey for you, or you're more of a Samsung/Android fan, or don't have an iPhone to pair it with, then be sure to check out our picks for the best smartwatch for a comparison of various models along with the latest prices.

Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) | 40mm | Space Gray Aluminum | $499 $449 at Best Buy

Save $50. The Nike Edition of the Apple Watch 5 is a great wearable for keeping fit, as well as packing all the features of a smartwatch. If a cellular plan piques your interest, the smartwatch offers the same LTE connectivity as your smartphone, meaning you can use it to make calls and use the internet to stream music. You can track your workouts, and listen to Audio-Guided Runs with Nike Run Club. The 40mm GPS + Cellular model is also available in Silver Aluminum.

These deals are so good that some of the options are already starting to sell out. So don't hang around for too long. These prices are comfortably better than you'll find on the official Apple store too.

