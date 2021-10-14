Apple Music could be set to get the tunes blaring on PS5

Music streaming service Apple Music may be coming to the PS5.

According to a post on the music service's subreddit, one user was issued a prompt to download the streaming service after they made a new account on their PS5. When they went to connect to Spotify, the music section showed Apple Music as an alternative download.

When they attempted to download the service, however, they were met with an error message that said "this app is only playable on PS4." As pointed out by Eurogamer, that's the standard message received when an app is missing from the new-gen console, as many of the PS5's media apps run via backwards compatibility with the PS4 version. The older console, however, never offered direct support for Apple Music.

Eurogamer's report suggests that Sony may have only been testing the service for now, as it eventually disappeared and seemed to only be available in certain regions. Apple Music users seem excited at the prospect, however - one Reddit comment states the user has "been waiting for Apple Music on PlayStation for a long time," while another hopes that the service will work in the background while they're playing games.

The PS5 is already compatible with a whole bunch of streaming apps. Most of those are visual, either for TV or online services like Twitch or Youtube, but the existence of Spotify as a working app suggests there's scope to introduce more music services in future. With an Apple showcase set for next week, an announcement on that front could be imminent.

PS4 controller on PS5 | Transfer PS4 games to PS5 | PS5 error codes | PS5 standby mode | Play PS4 games on PS5 | Turn off PS5 adaptive triggers haptic feedback | How to turn off PS5 | Transfer games to PS5 hard drive | Why isn't my PS5 controller charging? | Download PS4 saves on PS5 | PS5 SSD installation