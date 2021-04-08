Apex Legends War Games event brings five new modes next week

Apex Legends is debuting a brand new War Games event next week, with five rotating limited-time modes over two weeks.

Just below, you can check out the announcement for the forthcoming War Games mode, which arrives in Apex Legends next week on April 13. For two weeks while the event rolls on, there'll be a total of five limited-time modes dropping in and out of rotation, alongside the regular duos and trios modes for players to dip in and out of.

Say goodbye to your precious games—Salvo’s War Games are here instead. 🔥 Play five rotating limited-time takeovers over two weeks. Everybody loves a little Mayhem—get out there and make Maggie proud, starting April 13. pic.twitter.com/XT1NPQFa65April 8, 2021 See more

Firstly, there's the new Armor Regen mode which, as you might've guessed from the straightforward name, automatically recharges shields when they're not under fire. Next, there's the Killing Time mode, where the time left in a round is reduced by a fixed amount every time a player in the game dies. That one could get ugly pretty quickly.

Thirdly, the Auto-Banners mode automatically retrieves deceased legend's banners for you whenever your teammates die, and the Ultra-Zones provide three hot points on the map for players to fight it out over. Finally, the experimental Second Chance mode provides each player with a free respawn once per match, which we're sure will lead to more care-free gameplay from those with a life still to spare.

Additionally, there'll be a handful of new character skins debuting during the War Games mode. Right now, it's not clear how many new skins will be up for grabs, but we can see a brand new Lifeline and Fuse skins featured in the gameplay trailer for the event just below. In all, there's plenty to look forward to in the pretty extensive War Games mode.

