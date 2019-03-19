Apex Legends Season 1: Wild Frontier patch notes include hitbox changes and a report button

The first Apex Legends battle pass is out today, and developer Respawn Entertainment released a round of trailers and a sizeable patch along with it. The headlining act is the addition of Apex Legends' Octane , a new launch pad-equipped Legend, but there are some other noteworthy changes buried in the patch's laundry list of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Perhaps most importantly, the patch added a "Report a Player" option on PC. According to community manager Jay Frechette, the feature was added just as the banned player count hit 500,000. "We have lots of other work going on behind the scenes and this remains high priority for us," Frechette said of anti-cheat measures. "We won’t be able to share many specifics of what we’re doing but we’ll strive to provide updates on progress for the things we can talk about."

If you play Apex Legends with a controller, you'll appreciate some of the quality of life changes in the patch. You can now swap your triggers and shoulder buttons via the controller button layout settings, and you can set custom deadzones for your triggers (read: change how hard you need to press them to fire). D-pad navigation has also been added to most menus.

In response to the great Apex Legends hitboxes debate, the patch also "adjusted hitboxes for Gibraltar, Caustic, and Pathfinder to better align with their shapes." Exactly how much their hitboxes were adjusted remains to be seen, but Gibraltar should be less of a capital-U Unit. Some Legends also had their abilities tweaked, with Pathfinder's grapple extended slightly, Caustic's traps and grenades receiving radius and damage buffs, and the movement speed boost of Bangalore's 'Double Time' passive reduced from 40% to 30%.

You can read the full patch notes here .