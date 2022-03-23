Apex Legends' next two years of new content have apparently leaked

A gargantuan Apex Legends leak seems to reveal two years worth of unreleased characters, maps, and more.

An anonymous leaker shared a folder containing the supposedly leaked materials to Reddit, which of course sent the Apex Legends community into a tizzy. The folder has since been taken down, but Charlie Intel reports that it included a whopping 15 videos showing off several new Arena maps, an updated roster with nine new Legends, some new guns, and loads more. Some of the leaked content was obviously unfinished, while other stuff appeared to be ready to go live.

We won't be including anything from the big Apex Legends leak here just in case you'd rather experience new updates unspoiled as they're released, but suffice it to say this is the biggest leak in Apex Legends history, and there have been a few. If you want to see everything leaked, just head to the ApexUncovered subreddit and have a scroll through today's posts; the leak is the topic of the day (and probably the whole dang month) over there, so it won't be hard to find all the new videos and pictures.

As with any leak yet to be confirmed, take this one with a grain of salt. Though it seems authentic, things change behind the scenes all the time, so what we wind up getting could be different from what we're seeing here today. Regardless, we've reached out to EA for comment and we'll keep you updated if we hear back.

