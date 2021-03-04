Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event finally gives us a Bangalore Heirloom

Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event will launch March 9, the same day the game drops on Nintendo Switch, and it's going to be quite the celebration. Check out the trailer above, and read on for more details on what this limited-time event will entail.

This is a Collection Event, which means you've gotta collect - 24 themed, event-limited cosmetics to be exact. You can buy all 24 items with Apex Coins or Crafting Metals, or find them in Event Apex Packs which will be available for the entire event, which runs from March 9 to March 23. Collect all 24 items and you'll get the long-awaited Bangalore Heirloom, which is a pretty sick Pilot's knife.

The Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event will also introduce two new temporary takeovers: Caustic Town Takeover and Ring Fury Escalation Takeover. The Caustic Town Takeover turns the Water Treatment area on Kings Canyon into a noxious gas-filled deathtrap. Mirage Voyage has also disappeared (because Caustic killed the vibes) but keep an eye out as the blog post suggests it could "show up in the arena when you least expect it."

The Ring Fury Escalation isn't a Town Takeover, but a Playlist takeover that will let you play a version of the battle royale where more Ring Flares appear after each round that will slowly expand. If you get caught inside one of those spicy bad boys, you'll take damage equal to the damage dealt by the current round's ring - but don't worry, Apex Legends is giving you something to deal with them. Introducing Heat Shields, which cast a protective dome over your Legend that will temporarily protect them from damage, while increasing the speed time of using healing items and reviving downed Legends. The Heat Shield will stay in the loot after the Chaos Theory Collection Event ends and occupies a new inventory slot called the 'Survival Slot'.

The Chaos Theory Collection Event will also add a No-Fill Matchmaking option, which will let you play the game completely solo, which EA suggests is a great way to warm up or complete daily and weekly challenges. And remember, if you're trying to play this on the newest platform, Apex Legends Nintendo Switch releases the same day this event starts: March 9.

