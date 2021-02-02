Apex Legends Nintendo Switch release date announced

Apex Legends Fuse
The Apex Legends Nintendo Switch release date has been confirmed for March 9. 

Respawn Entertainment has announced on a blog post that the popular battle royale shooter will be coming to the Nintendo Switch consoles in just over a month’s time, complete with full cross-play compatibility and 30 free Battle Pass levels.

Apex Legends on the Switch will also launch with the latest season – Mayhem – which goes live later today, adding its 16th new Legend Fuse to the Apex Games, as well as a dramatically changed Kings Canyon map. Get an early look at it with the Apex Legends season 8 trailer

Seeing as how the Switch launch comes a few weeks after the start of Season 8, Respawn has explained in a blog post that it is granting Switch players 30 free levels for their Season 8 Battle Pass, and double experience for two weeks following the release.

The official EA blog explains: “Switch players will be granted 30 free levels for their Season 8 Battle Pass. For the first two weeks after launch, playing on Switch will also earn you double XP”.

Developers EA and Respawn Entertainment have worked with Panic Button, a team who has handled other big title Switch ports like Doom Eternal, Rocket League, Subnautica, and many more, to bring the battle royale shooter to Nintendo’s handheld system.

A Switch port of Apex was revealed back in 2020, but for various reasons, the release kept getting pushed back. In a press release, Respawn hails the port as “a major achievement” which “couldn’t have been done without our friends at Panic Button”.

Season 8 of Apex Legends goes live later today. You can download Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch on March 9 for free or enjoy Season 8 - Mayhem on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Origin and Steam.

For more on Respawn's colorful shooter, check out our Apex Legends tips. 

