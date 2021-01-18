Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem launches next month with an explosive new hero

Apex Legends has unveiled Season 8: Mayhem, as well as the next Legend that will be entering the Apex Games alongside the new update.

Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem launches early next month on February 2. As veteran players will no doubt know by now, a new season means a new character, and this newcomer goes by the name of Fuse. Respawn Entertainment has revealed an origins story trailer for Fuse, showing off the backstory to the laid-back explosives enthusiast.

Elsewhere in Season 8: Mayhem, King's Canyon will once again be undergoing changes. The original Apex Legends map is seeing an overhaul for the second time, but we don't currently know the finer details as to what in particular will be changing on the original map.

Season 8 is actually timed to coincide with the second anniversary of Apex Legends on February 2. Apex Legends undoubtedly feels like it's been around for far longer than two years at this point, but maybe that's the COVID-19/lockdown throwing my perception of time out of whack.

Finally, Respawn has unveiled the 30-30 Repeater, a brand new lever-action rifle joining the Apex Games with the new season. This is all pretty standard news for Apex veterans at this point: every season is heralded by the arrival of a new character, a new weapon, and map changes (if not an entirely new map altogether).

Outside of that, we can likely expect a brand new Battle Pass when Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem launches next month on February 2. Respawn hasn't announced or revealed the new Battle Pass just yet, but you can bet the developer will be pulling back the curtain on new details for Season 8 over the coming few weeks.

