Apex Legends bow will get a fix after epileptic player highlights issues with it

Apex Legends developer Respawn says it’s looking into a player’s concerns over Bocek’s glimmering arrows, which make them feel uncomfortable due to a combination of epilepsy and sparkalaphobia.

Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world at the moment, but one long-term fan is struggling to play in the latest season due to the addition of a lightning effect on one of this season’s weapons. In a post on Reddit , user sky-m1n explained that looking at the glowing arrows left behind by the Bocek bow caused them to feel “uncomfortable”.

The Bocek Compound Bow was added in Apex Legends Season 9 , and one of its unique features is that arrows you fire stay in the world, and can be picked up again. The problem that the user is experiencing comes from the fact that these arrows glow and pulse with light in a way that makes them uncomfortable for them to look at due to a combination of epilepsy and sparkalaphobia, which is a fear of glitter and things that look like glitter.

Responding to the Reddit thread, Respawn’s Director of Communications Ryan K. Rigney posted saying “Damn, never even heard of this before, but I think we ought to take it seriously. Letting the team know”. Other fans in the thread were impressed with the quick and positive response from Rigney, and it’s always good when a game community rallies around each and supports its members.

If Respawn does have to change the Gocek's arrows, it won't be the first time a developer has had to make changes to a game based on feedback from epileptic players. Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red had to add an epilepsy warning and change a lighting effect in-game after it was found to trigger seizures in epileptic players.

